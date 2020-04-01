UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' Treatment To COVID-19 Patients

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:43 AM

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment to COVID-19 patients

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the government had prepared a protocol to administer hydrochlorophyll treatment to the COVID-19 patients in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ):Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said the government had prepared a protocol to administer hydrochlorophyll treatment to the COVID-19 patients in the province.

Speaking to the media after meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here, she said the coronavirus patients would be recruited for the treatment if they consented to be treated with hydrochlorophyll, adding that the treatment may be implemented on other patients if the reports were successful.

Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said 9 mutations in the Pakistan COVID-19 virus had been found different from the Chinese COVID-19 virus as explained by Dr.

Atta-ur-Rehman, adding that Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman would present his findings and recommendations on the treatment of the virus tonight.

About the COVID-19 testing kits, the provincial minister said currently 1000-1200 tests per day were being conducted daily, adding that the Center for Advanced Molecular Biology (CAMB), University of Health Science and University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) were working to produce indigenous testing kits which would increase the number to 3000 tests per day in Punjab.

