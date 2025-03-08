Punjab to appoint permanent MSs to 24 teaching hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education has decided to appoint permanent medical superintendents to 24 teaching hospitals across Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved formation of a search committee to oversee the appointment process.

According to a spokesperson from the Health Department on Saturday, the decision was made to ensure better administration and improved healthcare services in major hospitals across the province.

The teaching hospitals where permanent medical superintendents will be appointed include: Mayo Hospital, Mayo Cancer Care Hospital Manawan, Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Gangaram Hospital, Lady Aitchison Hospital, Syed Mitha Hospital, and Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Gujranwala Medical College Teaching Hospital, THQ Hospital Shakargarh (Narowal), THQ Hospital Zafarwal (Narowal), Government Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital (Sialkot), Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (Rawalpindi), Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Children's Hospital (Faisalabad), Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, Nishtar Hospital (Multan), Bahawal Victoria Hospital (Bahawalpur), Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (Bahawalpur), and Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology.