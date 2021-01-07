UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Be Facilitated With Universal Health Coverage By Year-end: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Punjab to be facilitated with universal health coverage by year-end: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced that the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) will be provided to the entire population of the province by December 2021.

She was chairing a meeting to review the roadmap for scaling up of Sehat Sahulat Card to general population and provision of universal health coverage to entire population held at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat, here on Thursday.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to provide health insurance to every citizen and the Sehat Sahult Program had been introduced for provision of the best possible health services to every citizens of the country.

She said that roadmap had been devised to provide Sehat Sahulat Cards to 22 million families of the province.

The minister said that private hospitals were being engaged along with public sector hospitals in order to facilitate all card holders.

She said that the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company (PHIMC) had been directed to visit the public and private sector institutions of the province and submit a detailed report.

"This project requires participation and contribution of the entire society," she added.

She said that the UHC would resolve number of health issues in the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, Khurram Lodhi from PHIMC, representatives of State Life and Medical Superintendents of private and public sector hospitals attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Company Visit Nabeel December All From Best Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality launches digital service for ..

8 minutes ago

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

2 hours ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

2 hours ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

2 hours ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

2 hours ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.