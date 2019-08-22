UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Be Made Exemplary Province: Chief Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday said that Punjab would be made an exemplary province with regard to providing best health and education facility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday said that Punjab would be made an exemplary province with regard to providing best health and education facility.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Ministers, National and Provincial Assembly Members at the Chief Minister's Office.

The Chief Minister said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more emphasis was being given on social sector development. He said that there was no example in the history for increasing more than 8,000 beds in government hospitals across the province. With the increase of 8350 beds, patients would be facilitated and will feel more comfort in government hospitals, he added.

He said that he wanted early completion of hospital and Nishtar-II Project in Mianwali.

He would himself make surprise visits and check government hospitals in order to review the latest situation, the CM added.

He said that all the promises of providing quality education by making four new universities in the province would be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister said that for early completion of development projects and ensuring transparency, system of e-monitoring was being evolved and introduced.

He said, "Concrete steps are being taken for early completion of approximately 2500 projects across the province." Under Punjab Municipal Service Programme, provision and water drainage projects would be completed. He said, "We will make cities of the province better under Punjab Citizens Programme of World Bank."Those who met the Chief Minister included Member National Assembly Muhammad Khan Leghari, Provincial Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi, Members of Provincial Assembly Kh. Muhammad Dawood Sulemani, Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema, Simabia Tahir, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar, Shabeen Gul Khan, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Nazir Ahmed Khan, MuhammadAshraf Khan Rind, Momina Waheed, Aasia Amjad and Chairperson Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister World Bank Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Water Provincial Assembly Mianwali Women All Government Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

1 minute ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

30 minutes ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

32 minutes ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

56 minutes ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

56 minutes ago

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must S ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.