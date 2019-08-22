Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that Punjab would be made an exemplary province with regard to providing the best health and education facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that Punjab would be made an exemplary province with regard to providing the best health and education facilities.

He said this during a meeting with provincial ministers, National and provincial assembly members at the Chief Minister's Office.

The CM said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, more emphasis was being given to social sector development. He said that there was no example in the history for increasing more than 8,000 beds in government hospitals across the province. With the increase of 8,350 beds, patients would be facilitated and there would be more comfort in government hospitals, he added.

He said that he wanted early completion of hospital and Nishtar-II Project in Mianwali. He would himself make surprise visits and check government hospitals in order to review the latest situation, the CM added.

He said that all promises of providing quality education by making four new universities in the province would be fulfilled.

The CM said that for early completion of development projects and ensuring transparency, system of e-monitoring was being evolved and introduced.

He said, "Concrete steps are being taken for early completion of approximately 2,500 projects across the province." Under the Punjab Municipal Service Programme, provision and water drainage projects would be completed.

He said, "We will make cities of the province better under Punjab Citizens Programme of World Bank." Those who met the chief minister included Member National Assembly Muhammad Khan Leghari, Provincial Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Advisor Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi, Members Provincial Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Dawood Sulemani, Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema, Simabia Tahir, Muhammad Mamoon Tarar, Shabeen Gul Khan, Muhammad Latasab Satti, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Momina Waheed, Aasia Amjad and Chairperson Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima.