Punjab to be made industrial hub of Pakistan: Usman Buzdar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said the province would be made industrial hub of the country and in this connection more industrial estates, on the patron of Allama Iqbal Industrial City, will be established across the province.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Special Economic Zone of Allama Iqbal Industrial City near Sahianwala Interchange of M-4 Motorway here, he said the Federal government had already approved six industrial estates while sanction of four others was in the pipeline.

He said under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) first special economic zone was being established in Faisalabad for which the Punjab government had already allocated Rs 5 billion.

This industrial city would be sprawling over 3,217 acres of land which would have its own hospital, police station, rescue centre, labour colony and other allied institutions.

He said that until now, 10 to 12 Chinese companies have made commitment to invest $1.5 billion in this industrial estate.

Continuing, the CM said that 10 more economic zones would be established in Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Wazirabad, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and other districts, along the Belt and Road project.

Usman Buzdar said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel in March, while three technical universities were also being established.

Similarly, TEVTA will also impart technical education to 150,000 youth while their number would be jumped to one million within next couple of years.

He said that the M-3 Industrial Estate established on 4500-acre has already absorbed foreign investment of $1.5 billion. He said that the Punjab government provided Rs 2 billion to run the administrative affairs of the scientifically planned industrial estate.

He said that due to seriousness of the government, Pakistan is making steady economic progress and hopefully these would create more jobs and usher in a new era of progress and prosperity. He said that the departments concerned should discharge their responsibilities diligently for early colonisation of the industrial estates.

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal also addressed the function and said that congenial and enviable environment had been provided for investment in the industrial sector. He said that the government was committed to facilitating the foreign investors so that maximum job opportunities could be created in the province.