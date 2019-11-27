UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Be Made Model Province: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:32 PM

Punjab to be made model province: Minister

Punjab government will introduce environment-friendly electric buses to make the province 'a model', said Jahanzeb Khitchi Misniter for Transport here on Wednesday while addressing 'Annual Pakistan Road Safety Conference 2019'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab government will introduce environment-friendly electric buses to make the province 'a model', said Jahanzeb Khitchi Misniter for Transport here on Wednesday while addressing 'Annual Pakistan Road Safety Conference 2019'.

He said that Transport Department had introduced latest vehicle inspection and certification system to prevent road accidents.

The minister said that with the introduction of automation of transport system, issuance of fitness certificate and route permit, traffic accidents would be decreased, adding that many precious human lives could be saved. A comprehensive roadmap is also being introduced to improve traffic system, he added.

He said that Punjab government was undertaking solid measures to ensure road safety, adding proposals were also under review to declare fitness certificates for private vehicles mandatory.

Jahanzeb Khitchi said that introduction of slow-paced motorcycles were also under consideration, adding "Traffic problems cannot be resolved by traffic police rather all persons in the society will have to play their proactive role to ensure road safety.

" There is a dire need to introduce international standard preventive measures to safeguard precious human lives relating to road safety, minister stressed. He said that in order to project social awareness regarding road safety and traffic laws, vigorous cooperation should be extended to the traffic police.

Jahanzeb Khitchi visited stalls relating to road safety of Highways & Motorway Police, Rescue 1122 and also inspected gadgets placed over there.

Traffic experts presented different proposals including establishment of safe road infrastructure, designing of helmets and motorcycles suitable to Pakistani environment, mandatory installation of back mirrors, timely tyre changing, observance of speed limits on roads, strict observance of safety measures during fog, mandatory certification of transport, preventive measures taken for road safety and installation of better security features in vehicles.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer, Additional IGP H&M Police Abbas Malik and other participants also spoke on this occasion.

