Punjab To Be Role Model For Forest, Wildlife Protection: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Punjab to be role model for forest, wildlife protection: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab will be made a role model for forest and wildlife protection.

In her message on World Wildlife Day, the CM said that comprehensive measures taken for the conservation of forests and wildlife reflect the government’s unwavering commitment.

CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted that this is the first government actively implementing Islamic teachings and legal requirements regarding the rights and protection of animals. Over the past year, strict measures have been enforced against animal cruelty, abuse, illegal possession, and hunting across Punjab.

For the first time, the Animal Rights and Protection Act has been made more comprehensive, with strengthened rules to ensure its effectiveness, she said, adding that fines have been imposed, and cases registered against illegal hunting of wild animals and birds. In a significant step forward, Punjab’s first wildlife force has been established, with women also being included in its ranks to enhance wildlife conservation efforts, she concluded.

