Punjab to begin vaccination of 50-59 age group from Wednesday

Tue 20th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Punjab is all set to start the next round of coronavirus vaccination for people of 50-59 years of age group from Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab is all set to start the next round of coronavirus vaccination for people of 50-59 years of age group from Wednesday.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid asked the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to make necessary arrangements to make the next round of the vaccination successful.

She urged citizens to get themselves registered at 1166 and secure their pin code for vaccination.

"People of 50 to 59 years of age may now visit the vaccination centers with valid pin code and message," she added.

She said that Punjab had increased the number of staff at vaccination centres; however, in order to avoid any inconvenience, people must visit the specified center on given date.

The minister said that Secretary P&SHD Sarah Aslam was personally supervising the vaccination drive across the province.

She said that the citizens and government would jointly overcome the pandemic. She urged citizens to follow preventive measures to stay safe. The minister said that overall, the coronavirus situation was being closely monitored in the province. The minister concluded the government is utilizing all out resources to control the pandemic.

