Punjab To Build New Children’s Hospitals In Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that new children’s hospitals are being established in Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi, while the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology will soon be opened for the public.
He made these remarks while addressing the 22nd convocation of Allama Iqbal Medical College as chief guest on Wednesday. Former Health Minister Professor Javed Akram attended as guest of honor.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that Allama Iqbal Medical College is among the finest medical institutions in Pakistan, providing an outstanding educational environment to students. “Today, along with the success of our graduates, we also celebrate the great traditions and passion for public service instilled by this institution. For every graduate, this is an important day to begin their practical life,” he said.
Highlighting Punjab government’s initiatives under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the minister said historic steps have been taken in healthcare, including the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Kidney and Liver Transplant Program, Dialysis Program, Clinic on Wheels, and Field Hospitals.
He added that the government is also building the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore, and Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology in Lahore and Sargodha. Recruitment of thousands of medical officers, consultants, nurses, and paramedical staff is also underway for the new facilities.
Congratulating the fresh graduates and their parents, the minister said: “Our new doctors will be the ambassadors of this institution. Providing quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps is the Punjab government’s top priority.”
On the occasion, Professor Javed Akram praised Khawaja Salman Rafique’s dedication, while Chairman board of Management Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Principal Professor Tayyaba Waseem, and other senior faculty members also addressed the convocation. Gold and silver medals, along with MBBS degrees, were awarded to the best graduates, including Dr. Abdullah, who was honored as Best Graduate.
A report highlighting the achievements of Allama Iqbal Medical College was also presented. The event was attended by faculty, graduates, their parents, and senior officials from Punjab’s healthcare sector.
