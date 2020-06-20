UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Clamp Down On Black-marketing Of Essential Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 07:32 PM

Punjab to clamp down on black-marketing of essential drugs

Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Saturday presided over a meeting in connection with launching a crackdown on those involved in black-marketing and hoarding of essential medicines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Saturday presided over a meeting in connection with launching a crackdown on those involved in black-marketing and hoarding of essential medicines.

Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and officers concerned attended the meeting while Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) participated through video link.

The meeting decided to take 'stringent measures' to ensure supply and availability of essential drugs at reasonable prices.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that steps were being taken to provide the best medical facilities to the coronavirus patients. He said that all public and private hospitals would be bound to implement the decision of the Punjab Healthcare Commission to freeze the charges for ventilators at the rates of February 2020.

It was decided that in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, the Federal government would be approached to procure 10,000 to 15,000 oxygen cylinders and the oxygen manufacturing companies would be exempted from power outages.

The chief secretary directed the IG Punjab that the vehicles transporting oxygen would be allowed to run for 24 hours and these vehicles should not be stopped anywhere in the province.

The meeting reviewed the situation in the locked down areas and issued instructions to strictly enforce restriction of wearing face-masks throughout the province and take action in case of violation. The chief secretary also asked the administrative officers to prepare a record of sugar stocks in the province and submit a report within three days.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles February Stocks 2020 All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 has changed people's lifestyle: Chief Min ..

2 minutes ago

17 gamblers held for betting on cock fight in Rawa ..

2 minutes ago

Technological advancement, institutional building ..

2 minutes ago

Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Retaliatory Attac ..

9 minutes ago

2.29 million samples collected for COVID-19 tests ..

9 minutes ago

Preparations for smart lockdown underway in two te ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.