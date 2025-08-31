Punjab to continue flood relief operations until complete rehabilitation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that relief operations will continue until all flood-affected families return to their homes, while Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is personally supervising the province’s largest-ever rescue and relief effort.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the minister said no casualties had occurred in Shahdara due to flood torrents, adding that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) would have the authority to close schools in areas where water levels posed a threat.

Marriyum described the current floods as unprecedented, noting that such a situation had never been witnessed in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers. She said around 20 million people have been affected, with 750,000 evacuated, 115,000 rescued by boats, and over 500,000 livestock moved to safer areas. More than 400 veterinary camps have been established, supported by police, paramilitary forces, and civil defense. Relief camps are providing dry rations, while surveys to assess damage to homes and crops are under way.

She stressed that the flooding was not solely caused by rainwater, but also due to India opening spillways without prior notice. “There are dangerous settlements along the riverbanks, but saving lives is our priority.

In the future, no construction will be allowed on waterways,” she said, adding that drones and thermal cameras are being used for monitoring and rescue operations.

Rejecting allegations that floodwaters were diverted to protect the lands of influential individuals, the minister called them “fabricated and baseless stories,” urging national unity to support flood victims. She also highlighted that for the first time in Punjab’s history, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has imposed a complete ban on timber auctions to curb deforestation.

She further said that dam construction projects under the ADP have begun, and all MPAs and MNAs are active in their Constituencies to ensure no effort is spared in protecting lives. She underlined that climate change is a reality and called for urgent measures to conserve water and safeguard people.

The minister clarified that schools in Lahore will reopen from Monday, while DCs in flood-hit areas will decide closures based on local conditions. She also said that Alkhidmat Foundation’s relief camps have not been removed; instead, the Chief Minister directed that any gaps in facilities at such camps should be filled.