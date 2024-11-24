Punjab to deal with anti-development elements with an iron hand: Khawaja Salman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has vowed to take strict action against individuals obstructing Pakistan's development and damaging the economy. "Those who hinder progress will be dealt with iron hands," he declared during a visit to the central control room of the Home Department on Sunday.

The minister emphasized that the law and order across the province is under constant review to ensure the safety and security of the public. He commended the rescuers for their uninterrupted service and assured that no one would be allowed to harm the lives and property of citizens.

Home Secretary Noor ul Amin Mengal briefed the minister on the current law and order, providing insights into ongoing measures to maintain peace. Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan also accompanied the health minister during the visit, highlighting the government's collective resolve to ensure stability in Punjab.

Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the province's progress and urged the public to cooperate with authorities in maintaining peace and order.