Punjab To Enforce Virus Prevention SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:42 AM

Punjab to enforce virus prevention SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding prevention of coronavirus and directions have been issued to administration and police in this regard.

The decision was taken at an urgent meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at his Camp Office on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, IG Police Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed that shops and markets, violating the SOPs, be closed forthwith.

He asked the administrative and police officers to remain in the field from Thursday (today) to enforce virus prevention measures.

He mentioned that only those businesses, which were following SOPs, would be allowed to continue.

The meeting decided to declare wearing masks mandatory, besides taking action against violators. Orders were also issued to administrative and police officers regarding imposing fines on violators and sealing their shops.

