Punjab To Enhance Cardiac Care Capacity: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to significantly improving the capacity and facilities of cardiology hospitals across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to significantly improving the capacity and facilities of cardiology hospitals across the province.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for Cardiovascular Diseases at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Friday.

During the meeting, the Steering Committee discussed and made key decisions on various agendas. A comprehensive review of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha was also conducted to assess its progress and needs.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to providing top-notch medical care, the minister said, “Various measures have been reviewed to ensure the best possible facilities for cardiovascular patients in Punjab. We are determined to make the cardiac program a success.

” He further emphasized the positive outcomes of the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program, adding that expert suggestions are being evaluated to incorporate modern treatment methods for patients with cardiovascular diseases.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Chairman board of Directors of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Professor Farqad Alamgir, Professor Muhammad Namair Younis from Inmol Cancer Hospital Lahore, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, and Professor Zubair Akram.

Additional Secretary Development Dr. Wahid Asghar, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Dr. Musfarah, Dr. Zubair Akram, Dr. Asim Javed, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting, demonstrating a collaborative effort to improve cardiovascular healthcare across Punjab.

