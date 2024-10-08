Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR

Senior Member of the Punjab Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed has said that efforts are being made to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transport for the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior Member of the Punjab board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed has said that efforts are being made to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transport for the public.

He said this while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Colonies Member Abdul Waheed Malik, Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Mass Transit Authority Ayesha Mumtaz, ADC (Revenue) Lahore Habib Butt, and MD Mass Transit Authority Kanwar Anwar Ali.

During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed announced that the Punjab Board of Revenue has allocated 41 kanals of land in Faisalabad for the construction of a depot for electric buses.

Additionally, a letter has been issued to the Transport Department for the allocation of 99 kanals of land in Bahawalpur for establishing an electric bus terminal and depot, he added.

He said that depots and terminals for electric buses are being set up in Dera Adda, General Bus Stand Multan, and Rawalpindi, adding that in Lahore, a depot for over 300 electric buses will be constructed near Thokar Niaz Baig, while terminals for electric buses will also be established in areas like Ichhra, Model Town, and Cantonment. The process of providing land for these facilities is nearing completion to ensure that the public can benefit from enhanced travel services, he added.