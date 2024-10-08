Open Menu

Punjab To Establish Electric Bus Terminals, Depots: SMBR

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Punjab to establish electric bus terminals, depots: SMBR

Senior Member of the Punjab Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed has said that efforts are being made to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transport for the public

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Senior Member of the Punjab board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed has said that efforts are being made to provide affordable and environmentally friendly transport for the public.

He said this while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Colonies Member Abdul Waheed Malik, Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Mass Transit Authority Ayesha Mumtaz, ADC (Revenue) Lahore Habib Butt, and MD Mass Transit Authority Kanwar Anwar Ali.

During the meeting, SMBR Nabeel Javed announced that the Punjab Board of Revenue has allocated 41 kanals of land in Faisalabad for the construction of a depot for electric buses.

Additionally, a letter has been issued to the Transport Department for the allocation of 99 kanals of land in Bahawalpur for establishing an electric bus terminal and depot, he added.

He said that depots and terminals for electric buses are being set up in Dera Adda, General Bus Stand Multan, and Rawalpindi, adding that in Lahore, a depot for over 300 electric buses will be constructed near Thokar Niaz Baig, while terminals for electric buses will also be established in areas like Ichhra, Model Town, and Cantonment. The process of providing land for these facilities is nearing completion to ensure that the public can benefit from enhanced travel services, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Anwar Ali Nabeel From

Recent Stories

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

Sherry Rehman briefs PILDAT chief on proposed FCC

5 minutes ago
 PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

PTI should learn from ban on PTM: Tarar

5 minutes ago
 7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

35 minutes ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

35 minutes ago
 VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers ..

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

35 minutes ago
PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanit ..

PRCS, KSRelief sign MoU for cooperation in humanitarian aid, capacity building & ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep ro ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..

37 minutes ago
 BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

52 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

52 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

52 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan