Punjab To Establish Polio Counters At Entry, Exit Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

In a decisive move to eradicate polio, the Punjab Health Department has announced the establishment of polio counters at all 14 entry and exit points of the province

This decision follows directives from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and was finalized during a Provincial Task force on Polio Eradication meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Key provincial figures, including Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Health Ali Jan, and the Punjab Polio Prevention Program head Khizar Afzal, attended the meeting. The task force has set an ambitious target of achieving a 95 per cent immunization rate to prevent polio and other diseases.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of ministerial involvement in the upcoming anti-polio campaign, promising on-ground presence of provincial ministers with the polio teams. He highlighted that tailored strategies would be developed for each district to address specific challenges. Furthermore, deputy commissioners and health CEOs are expected to report any barriers hindering polio eradication efforts.

Khawaja Imran Nazir pointed out the critical role of the mobile population in spreading the virus and declared that every child entering Punjab would be vaccinated against polio. He also hinted at the possibility of declaring a health emergency if necessary to combat the virus.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman underscored the national significance of polio eradication, insisting on strict measures against under-performing staff in anti-polio efforts. He stressed that leaving any child unvaccinated could pose global health risks and called for innovative approaches to meet polio eradication targets.

Secretary Health Ali Jan provided a comprehensive update on the ongoing anti-polio campaign, noting its continuation in five districts, including Lahore, until July 7. He revealed that environmental samples from Rawalpindi and Gujranwala have tested positive for the polio virus, reinforcing the need for stringent measures.

This initiative marks a significant step in Punjab's commitment to eliminating polio and protecting children's health across the province.

