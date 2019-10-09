UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Follow KPK Model For Billion Tree Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

Punjab to follow KPK model for billion tree campaign

MULTAN, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) ::Chief Conservative of Forest Department, Syed Ajmal Raheem said Punjab would adopt KPK model of billion tree campaign to meet the shortage of trees in the province.

Speaking at the forest department office here on Tuesday, he informed that over 30 million saplings would be ready to plant by next spring season.

He stated that 10.23 million trees would be planted during current year, adding the campaign had already been launched in Punjab.

Sharing details of the plantation, the chief conservative said they would grow trees on the banks of the rivers first followed by banks of the canals.

The trees on the banks would be watered through the rivers, he said and added that widening of roads and canals had hurt forests for which trees would be planted on both sides of the roads.

He informed that they would plant trees on 7902 acres piece of land this year, adding that the trees planted by the Forest department did not go dry.However, Ajmal stated that trees planted in private capacity do go dry.

To a question, he replied that criticism on Eucalyptus and Conocarpus was out of place, adding that the former takes half of its water requirement from Dilbergia Sisso (Shesham) while the latter exhaled oxygen the whole year.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

22 minutes ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

22 minutes ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

22 minutes ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

24 minutes ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

24 minutes ago

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.