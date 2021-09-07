Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Cabinet has approved appointment of Rao Sardar as new IGP and Dr. Kamran Ali Afzal as the new Chief Secretary Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2021) The Federal cabinet on Tuesday approved appointment of Rao Sardar as the new inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and Dr Kamran Ali Afzal as the chief secretary.

The cabinet approved the new appointments in the meeting under chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Separate notifications regarding their appointment were issued, shortly afterwards.

Sardar had served earlier as Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director general additional IG, would replace the outgoing IG Punjab Inam Ghani who was appointed as the province’s top cop last year in September.

While former finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal would replace chief secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.

According to the sources, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar decided to replace the IGP and chief secretary. They said that the Establishment Division sent a summary to Prime Minister Khan, proposing three Names for each post.

“The names of Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Kamran Afzal and Babar Hayat were mooted by the establishment division for the top office of Punjab’s bureaucratic hierarchy, while the names of Mohsin Butt, Rao Sardar and Zafar Iqbal have been proposed for the top slot of Punjab Police,” they added.