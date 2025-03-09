Open Menu

Punjab To Get World-class 'Cardiac Hospital' Soon Under Strict CM Supervision: Chairman PIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the board of Directors at PIC & a prominent cardiologist Dr. Farqad Alamgir Sunday stated that Punjab is rapidly upgrading its cardiac hospitals and expanding their capacity with state-of-the-art technology, in accordance with the Chief Minister's strict instructions.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, he said Punjab is implementing emergency measures to modernize cardiac hospitals and increase their capacity, adding, the upgrade is part of the Chief Minister's efforts to improve healthcare facilities in Punjab.

Cardiologist also emphasized the importance of modernizing cardiac hospitals to meet the growing demand for quality cardiac care.

He further elaborated that two new cardiac hospitals are being inaugurated soon in Sargodha and another one at Jinnah Hospital. In Sargodha, the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology is currently under construction on Khushab Road, he added.

Dr. Farqad Alamgir added that UK-based technology machines are being installed in these hospitals, with the Chief Minister personally monitoring the progress to ensure the provision of quality cardiac care to the people of Punjab.

Alamgir stated that the number of cardiac patients is increasing annually and the Chief Minister is taking emergency measures to fulfill the growing demand for quality cardiac care in Punjab.

Responding to a query, Dr. Farqad Alamgir also advised the public to adopt a healthier lifestyle, incorporating regular exercise, controlling diabetes and obesity, and making other positive changes to reduce the risk of cardiac diseases.

Dr also stressed the importance of creating awareness among the public about the risks and prevention of cardiac diseases.

He emphasized that adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding smoking, and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels can significantly reduce the risk of heart diseases.

He also highlighted the need for regular check-ups and screenings to detect cardiac issues early on. Dr. Alamgir encouraged people to take responsibility for their heart health and seek medical attention immediately if they experience any symptoms.

Furthermore, Dr. Alamgir emphasized the importance of managing stress, getting adequate sleep, and maintaining a balanced diet to prevent cardiac diseases. He also advised people to limit their intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and saturated fats.

By promoting awareness and prevention, Dr. Farqad Alamgir aims to reduce the burden of cardiac diseases in Punjab and improve the overall health and well-being of its citizens.

