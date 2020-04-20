UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Have 10,000 Per Day Corona Testing Capacity This Week: Musarrat Cheema

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Punjab to have 10,000 per day corona testing capacity this week: Musarrat Cheema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Government's Spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Monday said the target of 10,000 per day testing capacity for COVID-19 in the province would be achieved by end of current week.

Talking to the ptv News, she said the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Punjab was comparatively slow. Sine Punjab had a population of around 110 million, therefore, a slight surge in the coronavirus cases was witnessed in recent days.

Musarrat Cheema said recently, random sampling in the province, initially in Lahore, had been started to gauge the actual situation. Even the suspects having symptoms were being dealt with in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the World Health Organization, she added.

To a question, she said initially the coronavirus spread in the country due to the people having foreign travel history, however, now it could be controlled through following the SOPs and guidelines issued by the government.

To avoid a grave situation, the people should not go outside unnecessarily, except the daily-wagers,she added.

To another question, Musarrat Cheema said no COVID-19 positive case of paramedics was reported in Punjab, except the news about a duty nurse in Gujrat, who was later tested negative.

She said a total of 225 points ad streets were locked down across the province, which were regularly monitored. Quarantine arrangements had been made for the overseas Pakistanis belonging to Punjab, who were were returning after losing jobs in their host countries, she added.

She said committees had been formed to look into the requirements, including provision of medical equipment, to each hospital in the province.

"By April 25, we will get the capability to produce N95 face masks indigenously," she added.

