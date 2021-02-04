Punjab to help KPK in infrastructure development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab welcomes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to hire the services of the Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority for consultancy in various development projects.

This was stated by the Minister for Communications & Works Punjab Sardar Muhammad Asif Nikai while presiding over the 41st meeting of the Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP).

The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments, two members of Punjab Assembly and the IDAP board members.

The meeting allowed the IDAP to work as a consultancy and development firm for various projects.

The meeting reviewed master plan of City Campus of University of Chakwal, infrastructure development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies Sambrial Sialkot, Fast Track Development Projects of Ministry of Health Sciences and Patwar school Board of Revenue and handed over these projects to the authority to provide its professional services as well as consultancy.

While discussing the application received by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ask for the IDAP help in different development projects specifically in health sector, Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nikai said:" We warmly welcome the KPK government to collaborate with us and trusting the IDAP for its professional resources." Other provinces could also get assistance from the expertise of the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP), he added.

Following a joint decision of all the officials present at the meeting, the IDAP was allowed to provide services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister also directed the IDAP to provide consultancy for a 1000-bed General Hospital Lahore, Judicial Complex Nankana Sahib, Kot Radha Kishan and Kasur.