Open Menu

Punjab To Implement QR Code System For Arms Licence Verification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Punjab to implement QR code system for arms licence verification

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal chaired a meeting on Thursday regarding arms licence verification with the help of QR codes issued by NADRA.

It was decided that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will issue QR codes for all arms licenses, linking them directly to the license holder's CNIC.

During the meeting, the secretary Home Department directed NADRA officials to issue QR codes for the online verification of all arms licenses. The secretary has given NADRA a week to attach QR codes to the arms licenses. Noor-ul-Amin instructed NADRA to link all arms licenses with the relevant individual’s CNIC. He directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to affix QR codes to all orders related to arms licenses. The secretary mentioned that, with the help of QR codes, law enforcement agencies would be able to verify each arms license. The process will ensure transparency in verifying licenses, helping eliminate fake ones, he added.

The Punjab Home Secretary emphasised that individuals involved in serious crimes are ineligible to obtain arms licenses and that a thorough screening of all arms licenses would be conducted to ensure that no person involved in serious crimes is able to acquire a license.

He further mentioned that amendments are being made to the Arms Rules to facilitate citizens, simplifying the rules for individual arms licenses and business arms licenses, and strengthening the role of the Directorate of Monitoring in arms license verification. Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal also revealed that a proposal to revise the fee schedule for obtaining and renewing arms licenses has been recommended. He mentioned that all stages of the computerization of manual licenses are being closely monitored. The meeting was attended by Special Secretary of Home Department Fazal Rehman, Additional Secretary (Judicial) Imran Hussain Ranjha, and NADRA officials.

Recent Stories

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth i ..

RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024

6 minutes ago
 Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangla ..

Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military

16 minutes ago
 Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cu ..

Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment app ..

IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal

21 minutes ago
 Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verif ..

Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses

27 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number onli ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..

36 minutes ago
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifyi ..

GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..

36 minutes ago
 Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola ..

Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan

38 minutes ago
 Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techni ..

Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube

52 minutes ago
 Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in P ..

Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering

1 hour ago
 e& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment c ..

E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly te ..

Pakistan accuses India of Jaffar Express deadly terrorists attack

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan