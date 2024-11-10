Punjab To Install Air Purifiers In Commercial Areas
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Director General Environment has directed all districts across Punjab to install air purifiers in commercial areas to tackle alarming air pollution levels in key divisions, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala.
According to a notification, issued by DG Environment Imran Hameed Sheikh on Sunday, all shopping malls in Punjab should install air purifiers, with commercial plazas across the province also expected to comply. The directive said that an adequate number of air purifiers must be installed to ensure effective air purification in these public spaces.
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentary Secretary Information & Culture visited Punjab Pavilion2 minutes ago
-
2nd phase of Raiwind Ijtema ends with special prayer2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan cricket team on winning ODI series against Australia2 minutes ago
-
SU announces results of pre-entry test conducted for admissions in LLM2 minutes ago
-
Proper utilization of KP natural resources to bring revolutionary change: Sadozai2 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 1 injured in Karak road accident2 minutes ago
-
Humayun removes Timergara Jail officers over prisoners’ complaints2 minutes ago
-
530 surgeries done under CM Children’s Heart Surgery programme12 minutes ago
-
High blood pressure, diabetes during pregnancy dangerous for mother/child: gynecologist12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police successfully manages Tablighi Ijtema departure12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates national cricket team on Pak-Australia ODI series win13 minutes ago
-
Operation against illegal constructions in Naran continues on fourth consecutive22 minutes ago