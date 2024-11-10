Open Menu

Punjab To Install Air Purifiers In Commercial Areas

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Punjab to install air purifiers in commercial areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Director General Environment has directed all districts across Punjab to install air purifiers in commercial areas to tackle alarming air pollution levels in key divisions, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala.

According to a notification, issued by DG Environment Imran Hameed Sheikh on Sunday, all shopping malls in Punjab should install air purifiers, with commercial plazas across the province also expected to comply. The directive said that an adequate number of air purifiers must be installed to ensure effective air purification in these public spaces.

