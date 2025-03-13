Punjab to introduce modern courses for health professionals: Health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed the Institute of Public Health (IPH) to design modern courses for health professionals to enhance their skills and efficiency.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Thursday.

During the meeting, various courses were reviewed, including Hospital Management, Procurement and Inventory Control, Financial and Resource Management, Budgeting and Financial Planning, Human Resource and Leadership, Ethics and Legal Aspects, and Conflict Management. The Dean of IPH presented course outlines and suggestions for their implementation.

Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized that Medical Superintendents (MS) of hospitals should possess leadership qualities to effectively guide their teams. He highlighted that government hospital facilities are a public trust and stressed the importance of serving patients with dedication and responsibility.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mahmood Rehmani, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Additional Secretary Sidra Saleem, Dean IPH Professor Saira Afzal, and Deputy Secretary Admin Sarah.