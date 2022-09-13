UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Invest Rs 2430m On Vehari Uplift Under ADP 2022-23: Rai Zahoor Kharal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Punjab to invest Rs 2430m on Vehari uplift under ADP 2022-23: Rai Zahoor Kharal

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal said on Wednesday that Punjab government was going to pump in Rs 2430 million investment on uplift of district Vehari to provide upgraded health, education, water supply, drainage and road communications facilities to the people under annual development programme (ADP) 2022-23.

He said in a statement that work on all the development initiatives meant for Vehari district uplift would begin soon as per commitment of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Giving project-wise funding details, Kharal said that a sum of Rs 83.66 million would be spent on building boundary wall of Vehari sub campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Rs 200 million for construction of working women hostel, Rs 231.

655 million for construction of roads to inter-connect villages and link them to markets, Rs 456.218 million for construction of Mana-Jamlera road, Rs 556.178 million for construction of Luddan-Karampur road, and Rs 833.244 million for Vehari-Mailsi-Kehror Pakka road.

Moreover, a district disease diagnostic laboratory for animals would be set up at a cost of Rs 36 million while another Rs 35 million would be spent on establishing full fledged Rescue 1122 services in Karampur, Kharal said.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Education Government Of Punjab Water Road Vehari Bahauddin Zakariya University Rescue 1122 Women Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against h ..

Junaid Safdar regrets over fake campaign against him on social media

56 minutes ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekist ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Uzbekistan to attend SCO meeting

1 hour ago
 Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

Rupee downward trend continues against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst ..

Webb optimistic to create fitness culture amongst pathway programme participants

2 hours ago
 Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass pray ..

Over 50,000 gather in Toronto to perform mass prayers for Khalistan movement

3 hours ago
 Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social medi ..

Neelum Munir's new picture storms into social media

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.