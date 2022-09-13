Punjab to invest Rs 2430m on Vehari uplift under ADP 2022-23: Rai Zahoor Kharal

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :MPA Rai Zahoor Ahmad Kharal said on Wednesday that Punjab government was going to pump in Rs 2430 million investment on uplift of district Vehari to provide upgraded health, education, water supply, drainage and road communications facilities to the people under annual development programme (ADP) 2022-23.

He said in a statement that work on all the development initiatives meant for Vehari district uplift would begin soon as per commitment of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Giving project-wise funding details, Kharal said that a sum of Rs 83.66 million would be spent on building boundary wall of Vehari sub campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Multan, Rs 200 million for construction of working women hostel, Rs 231.

655 million for construction of roads to inter-connect villages and link them to markets, Rs 456.218 million for construction of Mana-Jamlera road, Rs 556.178 million for construction of Luddan-Karampur road, and Rs 833.244 million for Vehari-Mailsi-Kehror Pakka road.

Moreover, a district disease diagnostic laboratory for animals would be set up at a cost of Rs 36 million while another Rs 35 million would be spent on establishing full fledged Rescue 1122 services in Karampur, Kharal said.