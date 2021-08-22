Punjab to launch air ambulance service

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to launch a Rescue Air Ambulance Service in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office, on Sunday.

The CM ordered for finalising all matters for launching the service at the earliest, saying that the start of Rescue Air Ambulance would give a new identity to rescue services.

The CM said that Punjab would be the first province in the region which would launch this service, adding that the launch of the service would extend the scope of rescue to remote areas as well.

Punjab additional chief secretary, principal secretary to the CM and DG Rescue Services Punjab were also present.