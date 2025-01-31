Punjab To Launch Anti-polio Campaign From February 3
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Punjab government is set to launch a province-wide anti-polio campaign from February 3, aiming to vaccinate 23.3 million children across the province.
In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign will continue until February 9, while in other districts, it will conclude on February 7.
This was informed in a meeting which was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman to review the campaign’s arrangements.
The Chief Secretary emphasized the need for an effective and successful campaign, stressing that the presence of the polio virus in environmental samples remains a serious concern. He directed deputy commissioners to personally monitor the campaign and ensure the use of modern technology for improved results. He highlighted that digitization could enhance microplans, making vaccination efforts more efficient.
In view of ongoing school exams, the meeting decided to engage minimal staff from the education Department in the campaign. The deputy commissioners were also instructed to make special arrangements at transit points to administer polio drops to traveling children.
Secretary Primary Health Nadia Saqib provided a detailed briefing, confirming that all arrangements have been finalized for the campaign. She stated that 2,654 transit teams, 4,888 fixed teams, and 85,000 mobile teams have been formed to ensure that every child receives the vaccine.
The meeting was attended by officials from various departments and representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined via video link to discuss the strategy.
