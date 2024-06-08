Punjab To Launch Emergency Services On Motorways
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the launch of emergency services on the province’s motorways, promising a rescue vehicle every thirty kilometers
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the launch of emergency services on the province’s motorways, promising a rescue vehicle every thirty kilometers. This initiative was unveiled during his address at the CEOs and Medical Superintendents (MS) Conference held at a local hotel on Saturday.
The minister emphasised the Punjab government’s renewed focus on improving healthcare. He highlighted the need to make Pakistan polio-free, stressing the critical role of vaccinators. He noted recent conditions in various Punjab hospitals, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the health system under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.
“Our generation must work diligently to secure a better future. With the upcoming rains, there’s a heightened risk of dengue. We are committed to working even during Eid holidays to address health challenges,” said the minister.
He acknowledged the health sector’s stagnation post-2018 but vowed to continue the crackdown on quacks and prioritize the completion of hospital revamping projects and new clinics.
Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan addressed medicine shortages in government hospitals, stressing the critical ongoing projects for heart, TB, and hepatitis patients. He underscored the urgent need to control diseases like measles, Congo, and cholera, noting that the coming weeks are crucial for combating the Congo virus. He also warned of action against underperforming MS.
The conference saw attendance from key health officials, including Special Secretaries Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Rashid Irshad, Khizar Afzal, Babar and Dr. Younis, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and other district health leaders.
