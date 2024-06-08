Open Menu

Punjab To Launch Emergency Services On Motorways

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Punjab to launch emergency services on motorways

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the launch of emergency services on the province’s motorways, promising a rescue vehicle every thirty kilometers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the launch of emergency services on the province’s motorways, promising a rescue vehicle every thirty kilometers. This initiative was unveiled during his address at the CEOs and Medical Superintendents (MS) Conference held at a local hotel on Saturday.

The minister emphasised the Punjab government’s renewed focus on improving healthcare. He highlighted the need to make Pakistan polio-free, stressing the critical role of vaccinators. He noted recent conditions in various Punjab hospitals, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing the health system under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

“Our generation must work diligently to secure a better future. With the upcoming rains, there’s a heightened risk of dengue. We are committed to working even during Eid holidays to address health challenges,” said the minister.

He acknowledged the health sector’s stagnation post-2018 but vowed to continue the crackdown on quacks and prioritize the completion of hospital revamping projects and new clinics.

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan addressed medicine shortages in government hospitals, stressing the critical ongoing projects for heart, TB, and hepatitis patients. He underscored the urgent need to control diseases like measles, Congo, and cholera, noting that the coming weeks are crucial for combating the Congo virus. He also warned of action against underperforming MS.

The conference saw attendance from key health officials, including Special Secretaries Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ahmed, Additional Secretaries Rashid Irshad, Khizar Afzal, Babar and Dr. Younis, DG Health Services Dr. Ilyas Gondal, and other district health leaders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Dengue Government Of Punjab Punjab Holidays Hotel Vehicle Rashid Congo From Government Rains

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa elect to bowl first against Netherlands

12 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain

21 minutes ago
 DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bil ..

DC Astore chairs meeting regarding electricity bills recovery

3 minutes ago
 KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill dev ..

KP Additional CS of Home Affairs reviews skill development programs at CJH

3 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day h ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after concluding five-day historic visit to China

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

Meeting discusses arrangements for Eidul Azha

3 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small In ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Small Industries Dr. Kausar Taqdees Gi ..

1 minute ago
 ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan

ACP Pays tribute to renowned Actor Ayaz Khan

1 minute ago
 Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements ..

Minister emphasises need for systemic improvements in maternal, child health

1 minute ago
 QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: S ..

QWP supports 18th Amendment, against conspiracy: Sikandar

1 minute ago
 Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l ..

Deputy PM Dar, FM Fidan call for concerted int’l efforts to end Israeli aggres ..

1 minute ago
 Call to collective conscience of world to help chi ..

Call to collective conscience of world to help children victims of aggression

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan