Punjab To Launch Geotagging Initiative In Upcoming Polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) In an intensified effort to eradicate polio, the Provincial Taskforce for Polio Eradication has announced a new geotagging initiative for mobile populations as part of an anti-polio campaign starting October 28.
Special vaccination teams will be stationed at key entry and transit points across Punjab to ensure that children in transit are immunized.
This was disclosed in a meeting presided over by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique and Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar at the Civil Secretariat to discuss strategies for the upcoming campaign on Saturday.
Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the importance of strengthening routine immunization (EPI) coverage, noting that closing gaps in the anti-polio campaign could pave the way for the complete eradication of the disease. “Special efforts are necessary to ensure 100 percent vaccination coverage for mobile populations and missed children,” he stated.
Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed that every polio vaccination team should include at least one government official to ensure accountability and coverage.
He also highlighted the significance of digitizing micro-plans to enhance the quality of the campaign, pointing to recent concerns over poliovirus found in environmental samples. He urged authorities in border districts, including Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, and Attock, to stay vigilant against potential polio threats.
During the meeting, Secretary of Primary Health Nadia Saqib provided a comprehensive briefing, announcing that 23.3 million children under the age of five will be targeted in this campaign. Over 4,888 permanent teams and 2,654 transit teams have been organized to administer vaccines throughout the province.
The campaign, through enhanced targeting of vulnerable groups and geotagging strategies, aims to address critical gaps in immunization efforts and move closer to a polio-free Pakistan.
The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries from departments including health, home, and education, as well as the commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore, and representatives from international organizations dedicated to polio eradication. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners also participated through video link.
