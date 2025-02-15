Open Menu

Punjab To Launch Hepatitis Screening Program In 18 Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Punjab to launch Hepatitis screening program in 18 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the launch of a hepatitis screening

programme in 18 districts of the province during the first phase.

The initiative aims to provide early detection and treatment for hepatitis patients

across Punjab.

The minister shared this update while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) alongside Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday.

The meeting also reviewed steps taken to organize a hepatitis programme in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Professor Saeed Akhtar providing a briefing on the matter.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the hepatitis programme in Gilgit-Baltistan is set to begin on February 17, covering a population of 1.783 million. The Federal government and the Aga Khan Trust are supporting the initiative, with children above 12 years of age being screened in the first phase. If a case is detected, a blood test will be conducted immediately for confirmation.

Regarding Punjab, the minister emphasized that the first phase of the hepatitis screening programme will target 100 percent of the population in the selected 18 districts. He further mentioned that the federal government has committed Rs 18 billion to Punjab for the programme’s implementation.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that recommendations related to the programme will soon be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "Together, we will ensure the success of this programme," he stated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, and other key officials. Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Nadia Saqib and her team participated via video link.

Recent Stories

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

51 minutes ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

4 hours ago
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

5 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

5 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

5 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan