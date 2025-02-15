Punjab to launch Hepatitis screening program in 18 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced the launch of a hepatitis screening

programme in 18 districts of the province during the first phase.

The initiative aims to provide early detection and treatment for hepatitis patients

across Punjab.

The minister shared this update while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) alongside Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday.

The meeting also reviewed steps taken to organize a hepatitis programme in Gilgit-Baltistan, with Professor Saeed Akhtar providing a briefing on the matter.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stated that the hepatitis programme in Gilgit-Baltistan is set to begin on February 17, covering a population of 1.783 million. The Federal government and the Aga Khan Trust are supporting the initiative, with children above 12 years of age being screened in the first phase. If a case is detected, a blood test will be conducted immediately for confirmation.

Regarding Punjab, the minister emphasized that the first phase of the hepatitis screening programme will target 100 percent of the population in the selected 18 districts. He further mentioned that the federal government has committed Rs 18 billion to Punjab for the programme’s implementation.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir affirmed that recommendations related to the programme will soon be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "Together, we will ensure the success of this programme," he stated.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Technical Dr Muhammad Waseem, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Professor Saeed Akhtar, Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, and other key officials. Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Nadia Saqib and her team participated via video link.