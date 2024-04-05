- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab to launch historic Air Ambulance Service: Punjab's Minister for Health and Emergency Services ..
Punjab To Launch Historic Air Ambulance Service: Punjab's Minister For Health And Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:58 PM
Punjab's Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced the imminent launch of the Air Ambulance Service, marking a significant milestone in the province's history
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced the imminent launch of the Air Ambulance Service, marking a significant milestone in the province's history.
During a visit to the Emergency Services Department at Thokar Niaz Baig here on Friday, the Minister disclosed plans for the introduction of the Air Ambulance Service, emphasizing its importance in providing swift medical assistance to the people of Punjab.
He underscored the department's commitment to extending services to the motorway, with rescuers stationed strategically at entry and exit points to ensure rapid response to emergencies.
Highlighting the rigorous training regime for emergency medical technicians, Rafique revealed that examinations conducted by Aga Khan University will ensure the proficiency of personnel. He commended the motorcycle rescuers for their dedication, having assisted over 4 million citizens to date.
Expressing concern over escalating traffic accidents, he stressed the urgent need for strict enforcement of the Road Safety Act, particularly noting the prevalence of motorcycle-related incidents.
Secretary of the Punjab Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, affirmed efforts to enhance relief operations and emergency management systems, with a continuous focus on monitoring the Air Ambulance Service plan.
In a bid to bolster service delivery, the minister inspected the Cadets Hostel and Managers Training Center, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the upcoming Air Ambulance Service from the department's Secretary.
With the impending launch of the Air Ambulance Service, Punjab aims to elevate its emergency response capabilities and ensure prompt medical assistance for its citizens, marking a significant stride towards public safety and well-being.
Recent Stories
Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 15
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake
Wall Street shrugs off strong jobs data
IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds
Zimbabwe launches new gold-backed currency
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission mainte ..
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second phase of Hajj training to start from April 152 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of murder2 minutes ago
-
IG Police Balochistan inaugurates School of Investigation, Police firing Range2 minutes ago
-
2500 cops deployed for smooth observance of Jumat-ul-Wida, Youm Ul Quds16 minutes ago
-
472 profiteers arrested during crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Hazara Motorway remains closed for two hours for electricity transmission maintenance17 minutes ago
-
Practical steps to be taken for media houses, workers' welfare: Tarar17 minutes ago
-
77 ASIs, 36 SIs promoted in Sargodha26 minutes ago
-
MTJ Foundation: Bringing Relief to Gaza's Families in Need35 minutes ago
-
Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid26 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan decides to establish three directorates in Excise De ..30 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy reviews court cases, directs to resolve pending pension matters30 minutes ago