LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Punjab's Minister for Health and Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has announced the imminent launch of the Air Ambulance Service, marking a significant milestone in the province's history.

During a visit to the Emergency Services Department at Thokar Niaz Baig here on Friday, the Minister disclosed plans for the introduction of the Air Ambulance Service, emphasizing its importance in providing swift medical assistance to the people of Punjab.

He underscored the department's commitment to extending services to the motorway, with rescuers stationed strategically at entry and exit points to ensure rapid response to emergencies.

Highlighting the rigorous training regime for emergency medical technicians, Rafique revealed that examinations conducted by Aga Khan University will ensure the proficiency of personnel. He commended the motorcycle rescuers for their dedication, having assisted over 4 million citizens to date.

Expressing concern over escalating traffic accidents, he stressed the urgent need for strict enforcement of the Road Safety Act, particularly noting the prevalence of motorcycle-related incidents.

Secretary of the Punjab Emergency Services Department, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, affirmed efforts to enhance relief operations and emergency management systems, with a continuous focus on monitoring the Air Ambulance Service plan.

In a bid to bolster service delivery, the minister inspected the Cadets Hostel and Managers Training Center, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the upcoming Air Ambulance Service from the department's Secretary.

With the impending launch of the Air Ambulance Service, Punjab aims to elevate its emergency response capabilities and ensure prompt medical assistance for its citizens, marking a significant stride towards public safety and well-being.