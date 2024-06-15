Open Menu

Punjab To Launch Historic Air Ambulance Service On Motorways

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Punjab to launch historic air ambulance service on motorways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) In a landmark move set to transform emergency medical care, the Punjab government is initiating an air ambulance service on motorways in the province.

This development was hailed as a "golden chapter" in Punjab's history by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir during a meeting at the Project Management Unit (PMU) on Saturday.

Khawaja Salman Rafique described the air ambulance service as a flagship program of the Punjab government, emphasizing its groundbreaking nature for patient convenience. "For the first time in Punjab's history, we are launching an air ambulance service, ensuring swift medical assistance for critical cases on motorways. Training sessions are underway to equip rescue teams with the latest skills needed for this service," he stated.

Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted the comprehensive planning involved.

"We have briefed DHQ hospitals across the province on the upcoming air ambulance and motorway emergency services. Ensuring the supply of medicines and doctors to remote hospitals is a priority. We are committed to providing the highest quality treatment to our people," he affirmed.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Special Secretary Muhammad Iqbal from the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, and Additional Secretaries Khizr Afzal and Muhammad Ayaz. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan and Dr. Rizwan Naseer provided detailed briefings on the initiative's progress and implementation.

The air ambulance service is expected to significantly reduce response times for emergencies on motorways, enhancing overall healthcare delivery in the region.

