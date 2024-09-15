Open Menu

Punjab To Launch Modern, Innovative Fruit & Vegetable Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Punjab to launch modern, innovative fruit & vegetable market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A groundbreaking initiative is underway in Punjab with the launch of the country's first modern and innovative fruit and vegetable market in Lahore.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to lay the foundation stone for this project in Lahore soon, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that the new market be developed into the best market in Asia and has mandated its completion within 18 months. The project will be built on 300 acres of land and will feature infrastructure meeting international standards.

The market is envisioned as an export zone and a major hub for exports. It will be strategically located to ensure accessibility from various routes, including GT Road Gujranwala and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, allowing trucks and vehicles to directly access the market.

Additionally, metro and speedo bus routes will be introduced to facilitate easy transport for workers and vendors.

The market will also include cold storage facilities for perishable items like tomatoes and onions, ensuring fresh produce availability. The initiative aims to provide consumers with affordable fruits and vegetables, addressing concerns about inflation.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reiterated her commitment to combating rising prices and providing relief to the public through this innovative project.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Exports Punjab Motorway Metro Vehicles Road Gujranwala Hub Sunday Market From Best Asia Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

22 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

22 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

24 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan