Punjab To Launch Modern, Innovative Fruit & Vegetable Market
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A groundbreaking initiative is underway in Punjab with the launch of the country's first modern and innovative fruit and vegetable market in Lahore.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is set to lay the foundation stone for this project in Lahore soon, said a handout issued here on Sunday.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed that the new market be developed into the best market in Asia and has mandated its completion within 18 months. The project will be built on 300 acres of land and will feature infrastructure meeting international standards.
The market is envisioned as an export zone and a major hub for exports. It will be strategically located to ensure accessibility from various routes, including GT Road Gujranwala and the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, allowing trucks and vehicles to directly access the market.
Additionally, metro and speedo bus routes will be introduced to facilitate easy transport for workers and vendors.
The market will also include cold storage facilities for perishable items like tomatoes and onions, ensuring fresh produce availability. The initiative aims to provide consumers with affordable fruits and vegetables, addressing concerns about inflation.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reiterated her commitment to combating rising prices and providing relief to the public through this innovative project.
