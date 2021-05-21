Punjab to make child protection law, minister tells UNICEF delegation

The Punjab government has decided to promulgate the child protection law to ensure protection of rights of children and to promote a child-friendly society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to promulgate the child protection law to ensure protection of rights of children and to promote a child-friendly society.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said this while talking to a UNICEF delegation, comprising child protection officer Zahida Manzur, Farah Ilyas, Ata Mustafa and others, at his office on Friday.

The minister said the views of the stakeholders were being solicited about the utility of the law. The bill was aimed at protecting the children from violence and exploitation, he said adding that the law would provide a strong legal mechanism against different forms of violence.

He said that it was proposed to establish a child protection bureau. The minister said that a separate court had also been proposed and a child protection officer would be entitled to take the victim child into protective custody.