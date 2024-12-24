Open Menu

Punjab To Make HR Management System Paperless

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday directed the authorities

to make the human resource management system paperless in the province.

The ACRs, leave, transfer orders, pension process of government officers and

employees would be linked with the e-filing and office automation system (e-FOAS).

The Chief Secretary also issued orders to departments to fully activate their

websites for easy online availability of information and services to the public.

He issued these directives while chairing the secretaries conference held at

the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the reforms in

departments, e-governance and annual development programme.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab),

Senior Member board of Revenue and administrative secretaries of all

departments attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners participated

through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that reforms were inevitable

to improve the service delivery and efficiency of departments. He said that e-FOAS

and e-procurement were being implemented successfully, adding that paperless

working had brought innovation and transparency in the work. He mentioned

that elimination of traditional file system had reduced costs and increased the

speed of work.

The Chief Secretary directed that time-lines for the annual development programme

be followed. He said that all departments should ensure timely and transparent

use of funds in development projects, adding that lapse of funds was not acceptable

in any case.

He ordered the officers to make third-party validation of uplift schemes for transparency

and quality in construction work.

