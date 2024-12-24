Punjab To Make HR Management System Paperless
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Tuesday directed the authorities
to make the human resource management system paperless in the province.
The ACRs, leave, transfer orders, pension process of government officers and
employees would be linked with the e-filing and office automation system (e-FOAS).
The Chief Secretary also issued orders to departments to fully activate their
websites for easy online availability of information and services to the public.
He issued these directives while chairing the secretaries conference held at
the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the reforms in
departments, e-governance and annual development programme.
The Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab),
Senior Member board of Revenue and administrative secretaries of all
departments attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners participated
through video link.
Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that reforms were inevitable
to improve the service delivery and efficiency of departments. He said that e-FOAS
and e-procurement were being implemented successfully, adding that paperless
working had brought innovation and transparency in the work. He mentioned
that elimination of traditional file system had reduced costs and increased the
speed of work.
The Chief Secretary directed that time-lines for the annual development programme
be followed. He said that all departments should ensure timely and transparent
use of funds in development projects, adding that lapse of funds was not acceptable
in any case.
He ordered the officers to make third-party validation of uplift schemes for transparency
and quality in construction work.
