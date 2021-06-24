Punjab to move forward under leadership of CM Usman Buzdar: Nadeem Qureshi

Punjab Government Spokesman Nadeem Qureshi has said that the province will move forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Government Spokesman Nadeem Qureshi has said that the province will move forward under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said the Punjab Assembly had approved the budget for 2021-22 with a majority vote under the leadership of the chief minister.

He said that economy had to face issues due to coronavirus pandemic.

To a question, he said that the Chief Minister was confronted with secret and open conspiracies.

He said that all thirty-six districts of the province were given funds equally and without any discrimination.

He said that the government had made numerous works in education, health and development sectors.

He said that the budget against which the propaganda was made, had been successfully passed, adding the budget would play an important role in the development of 125 million people.

Paying tribute to Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, he said that instead of making a fuss, he listened to every one and responded accordingly.

The spokesman said that four motions on inflation were not discussed in the assembly.

To a question, he said that the opposition did not talk about the budget which was a proof that it was a people-friendly budget.

He said that the rumors of divisions in the treasury benches had died down.

"The Punjab government has fulfilled several promises made to the people of South Punjab and specific budget of South Punjab will be spent there," he said.

Talking about defamation notice to the PMLN spokesperson Azma Bukhari, Qureshi said that she could do anything to remain in the media.

He said that the allegations against the chief minister could not be substantiated.

"Once upon a time, Azma used to call Nawaz Sharif as the father of corruption, " he said and added that she used to say that Nawaz Sharif would be the vice chancellor of the university of corruption.

He said that she changed colour like a chameleon, adding that she could not prove even a single allegation against the CM. "Her leaders are sitting outside with certificates of allegations of corruption on them, " he added.

He said that Azma made allegations to please Maryam Nawaz.

He said that the opposition was engaged in the mission of saving their corrupt leaders instead of welfare of the people.

He said that CM Usman Buzdar is a humble man and Azma Bukhari had tried to spit on the moon.

He said that the Punjab government was working in such a way that no one could point a finger.