Punjab To Observe Global Breastfeeding Week From August 28

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Global Breastfeeding Week will continue from August 28 to September 2, 2023.

According to sources on Friday, the theme for this year's observance is 'Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents', aiming to create awareness among mothers.

The initiative was led by Punjab's Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as part of the Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, and Nutrition Programme.

A provincial launch and advocacy seminar is scheduled for August 28, Monday, at a local hotel.

The seminar will delve into critical topics such as the current status of breastfeeding legislation in Punjab and formulation of policies to create a supportive environment for working mothers.

