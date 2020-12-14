UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Pass Bill For Doctors' Safety: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Punjab to pass bill for doctors' safety: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Monday said that the provincial government would pass a bill for security of doctors and ensure safe and peaceful working environment for them.

It was a responsibility of doctors to restore the dignity of the white-coat, which was only hidden in rendering the professional services to humanity with sympathy and sincerity, he added.

He was distributing prizes and certificates among the medical college graduates as the chief guest at the 7th convocation of the University of Faisalabad on Monday. He told the students that Pakistani society respected the white-coat immensely because they serve the suffering humanity.

Raja Basharat said, "Many of you will be students who have come from villages. I hope you will help the people there in your rural regions because the poor population in the villages suffers a lot due to the absence of doctors."Raja Basharat asked doctors to abide by their oath and ensure that just as your university did not compromise on quality of education, you would not compromise on the greatness of your profession and quality of health services.

He congratulated the graduating students and added that he was grateful to the patrons of the university who were greatly contributing to the development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Poor Education Punjab From Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Obtaining, disclosing electronic medical data with ..

20 minutes ago

Huawei brings global experts to face challenges of ..

52 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

60 minutes ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

1 hour ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

1 hour ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.