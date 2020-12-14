Punjab to pass bill for doctors' safety: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat Monday said that the provincial government would pass a bill for security of doctors and ensure safe and peaceful working environment for them.

It was a responsibility of doctors to restore the dignity of the white-coat, which was only hidden in rendering the professional services to humanity with sympathy and sincerity, he added.

He was distributing prizes and certificates among the medical college graduates as the chief guest at the 7th convocation of the University of Faisalabad on Monday. He told the students that Pakistani society respected the white-coat immensely because they serve the suffering humanity.

Raja Basharat said, "Many of you will be students who have come from villages. I hope you will help the people there in your rural regions because the poor population in the villages suffers a lot due to the absence of doctors."Raja Basharat asked doctors to abide by their oath and ensure that just as your university did not compromise on quality of education, you would not compromise on the greatness of your profession and quality of health services.

He congratulated the graduating students and added that he was grateful to the patrons of the university who were greatly contributing to the development of the country.