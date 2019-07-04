UrduPoint.com
Punjab To Plant 9m Saplings During Monsoon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has set a target of planting nine million saplings during the upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign likely to start from the last week of this month.

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar presided over a meeting to review the preparations for upcoming tree plantation at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that effective steps should be taken for improving sanitation in districts and making upcoming monsoon tree plantation campaign successful.

He mentioned that providing clean environment to people was a priority of the government, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He remarked that controlling environment pollution was a service to humanity; tree plantation was imperative to control growing environmental pollution.

There wass need to work on emergent basis to protect environment, he maintained.

The chief secretary said that the campaign was aimed at promoting plantation and citizens should take part in that activity with zeal to make it a success.

He also underlined the need for launching a community mobilization and awareness campaign regarding benefits of tree plantation.

He directed that after plantation effective arrangements should also be ensured for looking after a sapling so that it could reach its full stature.

The secretary Forest Departments briefed the meeting that a target of planting nine million saplings had been set for the upcoming monsoon tree plantation drive.

He said that 15 million saplings were planted against a target of 12 million during the spring plantation and rate of success remained 128 per cent. "All arrangements have been finalized, the Forest department has 31 million saplings in stocks and 363 sale points have been set up for the forthcoming campaign".

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of different departments and officers concerned.

