Punjab to plant one million tree in a day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab government will observe "Plant for Punjab Day" during the first week of August and the Forest Department will plant one million trees in one day.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister's Special Advisor on Climate Change Malik Ameen Aslam here on Monday. Provincial Forests Minister Sabtain Khan, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq, secretaries of other departments and Divisional Commissioner attended the meeting through video link.

Malik Amin Aslam reiterated the government's firm resolve to ensure a clean and green environment. He said that following the far sighted vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, a massive campaign of tree plantation has been launched to meet the target of billion tree plantation. He added that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, PTI government took the initiative to save the future of generations through clean and green environment.

He directed the officials to assign targets to all the government departments for the plantation and monitoring of the campaign so that maximum number of trees could be planted.

It was decided in the meeting that the plantation day will be observed at union council and district level. Tiger Force volunteers, students, public representatives and civil society activists will join the drive and plant trees.

The Chief Secretary told the participants that the monitoring of planted trees will be ensured through satellite's system.

The Secretary Forests briefed that Punjab has planted 170 million trees during last two years while another 120 million would be planted across the province during the current year 2021-22.