Punjab To Protect Minorities' Rights On Priority Basis: Ramesh Singh Arora

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that a formal road map for the protection of human rights has been formulated in Punjab and the provincial government will implement it with an aim to solve the challenges in this regard.

He said this while speaking on the occasion of the launching ceremony of Huqooq-e-Pakistan II project in connection with Human Rights Day at a hotel in Islamabad. Prominent human rights experts, government officials and international representatives participated in the event. The purpose of the event was to focus on inter-institutional cooperation for the promotion of human rights in Pakistan.

Ramesh Singh Arora said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has clearly said that the protection of the rights of minorities is the priority of her government and along with this attention is being paid to religious tourism.

He said that human rights education plays an important role and helps in awareness and empowerment of minority groups.

The provincial minister emphasized the need for institutional cooperation, and said that effective implementation of human rights initiatives requires cooperation at all levels of government and collaboration with civil society and international institutions.

Ramesh Singh Arora also discussed the importance of Pakistan's harmonization with international human rights standards and treaties. He said that the role of provinces, especially Punjab, is very important in the implementation of these standards.

The conference also featured several panel discussions, including the practical nature of the business and Human Rights framework, inclusion of women's voices in human rights debates, and provinces' fulfillment of global human rights responsibilities.

