Punjab To Provide Gossyplure Ropes At Subsidized Price To Tackle Pink Bollworm In Cotton Belt

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:11 PM

Punjab to provide gossyplure ropes at subsidized price to tackle pink bollworm in cotton belt

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government has launched an initiative to provide 'Gossyplure Ropes' to progressive farmers at subsidized price in 54 cotton producing tahsils to enable them control pink bollworm effectively for enhanced per acre yield.

Demonstration plots incorporating Gossyplure Ropes technique would also be developed in core cotton and other areas to enable farmers witness the efficacy of technique against the pink bollworm, says an official release issued here Tuesday.

All 54 tahsils of divisions including Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Faisalabad would benefit from the initiative that promises Rs 1000 per acre subsidy to cotton farmers.

Farmers owning up to 50 acres of land in irrigated areas can apply. Farmers can also apply in the form of groups.

Farmers would be required to purchase Gossyplure Ropes from a prequalified firm and would get 60 per cent subsidy at purchase.

Remaining 40 per cent subsidy would be provided at the concluding stage of crop.

Record of all the applicant farmers would be maintained at tahsil level offices and committees at tahsil, district and provincial level would monitor its execution.

The district committee would finalize the Names of the applicants for inclusion in the draw process.

Officials of revenue and agriculture departments would not be entitled to join the scheme. Application forms can be obtained from the offices of deputy director (extension), or assistant director (pest Warning) or downloaded from 'www.ext.agripunjab.gov.pk'.

Dec 20 is the last date for filing applications with the offices of assistant directors (extension).

