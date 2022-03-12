UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Provide LSD Vaccine To Sindh: Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2022 | 08:19 PM

The Punjab government will provide Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine to the Sindh province to control the disease among cattle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab government will provide Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine to the Sindh province to control the disease among cattle.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal issued a direction in this regard while presiding over a video-link meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.

He also directed the Livestock Department to ensure availability of vaccine against lumpy skin disease in all districts.

The meeting reviewed prices of essential commodities, availability of fertilizers and progress on public welfare initiatives.

The chief secretary said that the LSD was a serious threat to the livestock and all possible preventive measures would be adopted against the viral disease affecting cattle. He asked the secretary livestock to raise awareness about the LSD through a special campaign.

He directed all deputy commissioners to get registered cases against the persons involved in wall-chalking, besides continuing the measures for prevention of smuggling of wheat and fertilizer. He said that the deputy commissioners should inspect the development projects in their districts for quality construction work and a third party audit of the schemes would also be conducted. He also directed the administrative officers to make best arrangements for Ramadan bazaars.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. The meeting was briefed that sufficient vaccines are available in Punjab for prevention of LSD and respective veterinary dispensaries in a union council could be contacted for vaccination of cattle.

The secretaries of industries, agriculture, food departments, additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

>