Punjab to provide Ramazan package to millions of families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has decided in-principle to provide Nighaban Ramazan package to millions of families in the province.

While chairing a special meeting on the subject on Friday, she asked citizens to complete registration for Nighaban Ramazan package by February 15, and directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to ensure transparency.

Chief Minister said, "Nighaban Ramazan package is a right of the poor, and a duty of the government.” She added, "People should get their right with respect and dignity.

”

Maryam reviewed various suggestions and recommendations regarding the package in the meeting. She was briefed by the relevant authorities about Registration in PSER Punjab Socio-Economic Registry that is a pre-requisite to register for the package and people can apply from home through the online portal

pser.punjab.gov.pk.”

The CM was also apprised that registration can be done in the Union Councils and Municipality offices. A dedicated helpline 080002345 has also been established for the purpose.