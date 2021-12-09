UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Provide Rs 300,000 Assistance To Fruit Nurseries' Owners For Modernization

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:21 PM

Punjab to provide Rs 300,000 assistance to fruit nurseries' owners for modernization

Punjab government is going to provide Rs 300,000 assistance per nursery for modernization under an ongoing Rs 360 million national project for enhancement of fruit production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab government is going to provide Rs 300,000 assistance per nursery for modernization under an ongoing Rs 360 million national project for enhancement of fruit production.

Nursery owners can file applications till Dec 20 with the offices of divisional director or deputy director agriculture (extension), deputy director horticulture (extension) or director horticulture (extension), agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

The registered nurseries would be able to get plant cuttings from the government's Germplasm Units (GPUs).

It has been declared mandatory that nursery owners should be running the fruit nurseries at least for the last three years, and must have all basic facilities like screen house, green shed, water availability, budding material, necessary tools and skilled labor.

Nursery should have the capability to produce fruit nursery and ensure its in time supply. Nurseries must remain in contact with local Germplasm Unit (GPU). Nurseries in different districts would file separate applications. Nurseries registered since Jan 2020 can join the draw, the spokesman said adding that all the government departments would be bound to buy saplings from registered nurseries.

