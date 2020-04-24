UrduPoint.com
Punjab to provide wheat to other provinces also: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that the provincial food department, after achieving its wheat procurement target, would provide wheat to other provinces also, according to official sources here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that the provincial food department, after achieving its wheat procurement target, would provide wheat to other provinces also, according to official sources here.

While presiding over a meeting, called in Rahim Yar Khan to review wheat procurement process, he said, "The government is directly purchasing wheat from farmers." He said that there was no restriction on inter-district transportation of wheat across the province.

The meeting was informed that 36 per cent wheat procurement target had been completed in Rahim Yar Khan.

The food secretary and other officials were also present.

