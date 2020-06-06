UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab To Purchase 1,000 DRAP Approved Injections For COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Punjab to purchase 1,000 DRAP approved injections for COVID-19 patients

The Punjab government has decided to purchase one thousand injections, approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for COVID-19 patients, in the first phase

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to purchase one thousand injections, approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for COVID-19 patients, in the first phase.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Committee on Corona, chaired by Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed in detail the current situation of coronavirus patients in the province and recommended that children would not be allowed in parks.

Similarly strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at public places would be ensured while violators would be punished.

Presiding over the meeting, Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that there was no substitute for human life, adding that the government was spending all its resources to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients, and provision of injections, approved by DRAP, was also part of it. He said that every citizen had now realised the severity of corona and in the same way every individual should fulfill his responsibility as well. He appealed to the general public to support the government in its ongoing efforts against coronavirus by adhering to security measures as much as possible.

The senior minister said that the government might consider tightening restriction again if more carelessness is shown by the public. He added that the principle of declaring "hotspot" areas is still being followed in the vicinity where more cases of coronavirus are being reported. Abdul Aleem Khan clarified that daily activities in the market should remain continue five days a week and implementation of the lockdown should be ensured on Saturdays and Sundays. However, medical stores would remain open 24 hours a day and general stores could open from 9am to 7pm daily.

Briefing the Cabinet Committee meeting, the Punjab chief secretary said that a crackdown on violators of the SOPs had been going on for the last two days in major cities of the province with the help of traffic police and positive results of the campaign had been witnessed.

The Punjab health secretary and other officials shared the statistics of corona patients in the province. The IGP Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and other officers also briefed the meeting about their respective departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Abdul Aleem Khan Same Market All From Government Cabinet Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

8 minutes ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

24 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

38 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

40 minutes ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

42 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.