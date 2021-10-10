Punjab to regularise daily-wage staff recruited under disabled quota

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid Sunday said the Punjab government was taking steps for regularisation of jobs of daily-wage staff, recruited under the disable quota.

Addressing a meeting of the district rehabilitation and implementation committee for the disabled here, he said legislation to be done to provide maximum facilities to the persons with disabilities.

He said various other steps were also being taken for welfare of the blind in the district.

He directed the departments concerned to redress the salary issues of the daily-wage staff immediately.

The focal person for the blind Qamar-uz-Zaman briefed the meeting about different problems of the blind persons working on daily-wage basis in different departments.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nasir Chadhar, Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir and others were present.