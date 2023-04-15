Punjab to relax ban on doctors' ad-hoc recruitment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The provincial cabinet has decided to relax a ban on recruitment to the extent of appointment to multiple positions of medical officers, women medical officers, consultants and dental surgeons on ad-hoc basis.

According to sources on Saturday, as per ad-hoc recruitment criteria in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the decision would lead to provision of improved healthcare services in various health facilities across the province.

In accordance with Rule 22 of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules 1974, this stop-gap arrangement is being made for a maximum period of one year or till the availability of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.